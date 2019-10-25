Korpisalo made 21 saves Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

It was Korpisalo's fifth win, but the single-game save percentage (.875) made for a tough roll in dailies. Expect more up-and-down performances from the Jackets, Korpisalo included -- he's solid, but needs to show he can be a difference maker. And we're not convinced he can do that.