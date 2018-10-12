Korpisalo made 37 saves in a 5-4 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Korpi surrendered a 2-0 lead and while he was busy, he wasn't a difference maker in the game. His teammates ultimately bailed him out. Korpisalo is going to see game action this season, but he needs to be better. Starter Sergei Bobrovsky is in the last year of his contract and he won't commit to an extension, saying only that he's 'a Blue Jacket for now.' Stash Korpisalo if you have roster space. You just never know what might happen.