Korpisalo stopped 21 shots in a 6-5 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Korpisalo twice found himself trailing by two goals, but the Blue Jackets stunned Chicago with four goals in the final period to pull out the victory. It was the third win in the last four starts for Korpisalo, but this one did significant damage to his GAA and save percentage, which now stand at 3.34 and .893, respectively. He's also given up five-plus goals in three of his five February starts, making him hard to trust going forward for fantasy managers.