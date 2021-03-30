Korpisalo (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo was on the ice for practice Tuesday morning, so he's clearly nearing a return to action, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's rematch with the Lightning for his next chance to do so. With Korpisalo on the shelf, Elvis Merzlikins will start between the pipes in the first half of Columbus' back-to-back set with Tampa Bay.