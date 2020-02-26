Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Won't start after all
Contrary to a previous report, Korpisalo will serve as the backup for Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
It was reported earlier that Korpisalo was expected to start his first game since Dec. 29, but Matiss Kivlenieks led the team out for warmups. Korpisalo came in relief in Monday's game against Ottawa, stopping 14 of 15 shots in his first game action in almost two months. Korpisalo could be in line for the start in Friday's game against the Wild.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Earns OT win in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Officially back with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Expected to travel with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing 4-6 week absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.