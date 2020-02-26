Contrary to a previous report, Korpisalo will serve as the backup for Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

It was reported earlier that Korpisalo was expected to start his first game since Dec. 29, but Matiss Kivlenieks led the team out for warmups. Korpisalo came in relief in Monday's game against Ottawa, stopping 14 of 15 shots in his first game action in almost two months. Korpisalo could be in line for the start in Friday's game against the Wild.