Korpisalo turned aside 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

After being staked to a 1-0 lead early in the first period, Korpisalo got beaten three times before the intermission, and the Jackets never recovered. The 24-year-old backup has now given up at least three goals in eight straight games, and not only is he failing to put any pressure on Sergei Bobrovsky for the starting job, Korpisalo's own spot as the No. 2 in Columbus could potentially be in jeopardy given his .886 save percentage on the season.