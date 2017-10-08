Korpisalo allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

After Sergei Bobrovsky posted a shutout against the Islanders on Friday, the Blue Jackets turned to Korpisalo, and it didn't go so well. The team could have been tired after traveling to Chicago for the second part of a back-to-back, but Korpisalo still only managed to stop 18 of 22 shots he faced at even strength. The 23-year-old wasn't anything special, posting just a .905 save percentage and 2.88 GAA in 14 appearances last season. So even on a good team, Korpisalo has limited fantasy streaming appeal.