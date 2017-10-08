Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Yields five goals in first 2017-18 start
Korpisalo allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
After Sergei Bobrovsky posted a shutout against the Islanders on Friday, the Blue Jackets turned to Korpisalo, and it didn't go so well. The team could have been tired after traveling to Chicago for the second part of a back-to-back, but Korpisalo still only managed to stop 18 of 22 shots he faced at even strength. The 23-year-old wasn't anything special, posting just a .905 save percentage and 2.88 GAA in 14 appearances last season. So even on a good team, Korpisalo has limited fantasy streaming appeal.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Protecting net Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Rough start to preseason Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starter for first preseason contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Won't be selected by Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Inks two-year extension with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Headed to World Championship•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...