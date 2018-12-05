Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Yields goal on only two shots
Korpisalo allowed a goal on two shots during 13:31 of relief in a 9-6 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
He didn't factor into the decision, and probably wasn't in many lineups because he didn't start, but it still would have been nice to see Korpisalo stop both the shots he faced. Instead, he took an unnecessary hit to his already poor numbers. Korpisalo is 5-1-2 but owns a .883 save percentage and 3.76 GAA this season.
