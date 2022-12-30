Korpisalo made 34 saves during a 2-1 loss to the host Islanders on Thursday.
Korpisalo on Thursday played his first full game in four appearances as the Blue Jackets suffered their seventh consecutive setback. Facing an Islanders' team that had claimed consecutive 5-1 victories, the 28-year-old netminder surrendered both tallies in the middle frame. Korpisalo (4-6-1) played 36:22 or less during his previous three outings.
