Dumais (lower body) was taken off the injured non-roster list and moved to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Dumais hasn't played in 2024-25 due to the injury. He had 16 goals and 47 points in 21 regular-season outings with QMJHL Halifax last campaign. Columbus selected Dumais with the No. 96 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
