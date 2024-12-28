Share Video

Link copied!

Dumais (lower body) was taken off the injured non-roster list and moved to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Dumais hasn't played in 2024-25 due to the injury. He had 16 goals and 47 points in 21 regular-season outings with QMJHL Halifax last campaign. Columbus selected Dumais with the No. 96 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

More News