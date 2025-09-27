Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Added to non-roster list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dumais (hip) was moved to injured non-roster list Saturday.
Dumais is dealing with a right hip strain that will sideline him for at least three weeks. He produced four goals and 11 points in 21 regular-season outings for AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. Once healthy, he will likely head to the minors.
