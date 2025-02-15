Dumais (lower body) returned to AHL action Jan. 31.
Dumais suffered the injury during training camp and missed almost four months of action. He has a goal and three assists over five AHL games this season, including a two-assist night Feb. 8 in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
