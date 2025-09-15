default-cbs-image
Dumais (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Monday.

The injury could limit Dumais at the beginning of training camp. He appeared in only 21 regular-season games with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25 due to a lower-body issue; however, it's unclear if his current problem is related.

