Dumais will be evaluated for a hip problem by team doctors in Columbus, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Dumais was putting together a strong season with QMJHL Halifax, notching 16 goals and 31 assists in just 21 games for the Mooseheads. The 19-year-old winger was less productive at the World Junior Championship with Canada, garnering just one goal and one assist. The Montreal native's hip injury could bring his union campaign to a close but the Jackets will want to determine the next steps for their 2022 third-round pick.