Dumais recorded a hat trick and added two assists Friday for QMJHL Halifax in a 6-4 win over Rouyn-Noranda, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old winger has nothing left to prove in junior hockey after amassing 54 goals and 140 points in 64 games for Halifax last yea. However, he still too young for the AHL and an upper-body injury late in Columbus' training camp ended his long-shot bid for a spot on the NHL roster. Dumais could get an opportunity to make NHL debut after his QMJHL season is completed. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds, the 2022 third-round pick has the hockey IQ and work ethic to potentially make his offensive skills translate well to the top level.