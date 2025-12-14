Blue Jackets' Jordan Dumais: Gathers pair of points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dumais scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 4-1 win over Belleville on Saturday.
Dumais' two-point effort gave him 12 points in 19 games this season, one point better than he had in 21 outings last year. The 21-year-old winger still has some work to do, but his talent is evident even this early in his professional career. Expect the Blue Jackets to allow him to spend most of 2025-26 developing with Cleveland.
