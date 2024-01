Dumais had successful lower abdominal surgery a week ago and will miss the next five weeks.

Dumais was selected in the third round, 96th overall, of the 2022 Draft. He has 16 goals and 47 points in 21 contests with QMJHL Halifax this season. Dumais is expected to attend training camp with the Blue Jackets in September, but he is likely to spend next season with AHL Cleveland.