Dumais (hip) will not be in the lineup versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Dumais' early career has been plagued by injuries, as he was limited to just 21 regular-season games with AHL Cleveland last year. The 21-year-old winger is running out of time to impress team brass ahead of Opening Night and looks poised to start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors -- assuming he can get back to 100 percent.