Dumais scored two goals in AHL Cleveland's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.

Dumais had gone 18 games without a goal, collecting just four assists in that span. For the season, he's at seven goals, 18 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 38 appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward has battled injuries in both of his professional seasons so far, which has had a limiting effect on his development and production.