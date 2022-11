Dumais signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Friday.

Dumais has 19 goals and 49 points in 22 QMJHL games this season. That's more points than any other player from the QMJHL, OHL or WHL. Columbus took him with the No. 96 pick in the 2022 Draft. He's got tremendous offensive potential, but at 5-foot-8 and 169 pounds, his size is a bit of a concern. That said, forwards Cole Caufield and Johnny Gaudreau are about the same height and they're dominant offensive forces in the NHL.