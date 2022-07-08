Dumais was selected 96th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Dumais was unquestionably one of the best players in the QMJHL this past season, as his 70 assists (in 68 games) tied for the league lead, while his 109 points was third best in the circuit. There is an excellent blend of skill and work ethic with Dumais, although there are some clear drawbacks, as well. For starters, Dumais is 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds. Even in the new "modern" NHL, there are very few players that size who have become difference makers. And while Dumais' skating hasn't been an issue throughout his junior career, he's not a burner and doesn't project to have the wheels to separate consistently from opposing defenders at the highest level. Dumais is the type of prospect you bet against at your own risk because he has clear NHL-caliber traits, but there are a wide ranges of outcomes here.