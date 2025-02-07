Harris provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Since earning an assist Jan. 4 versus the Blues, Harris has been scratched in 11 of 15 contests. The 24-year-old defenseman has been unable to claim a regular role in the Blue Jackets' lineup, though he often plays when they suit up with seven blueliners. Harris is at four points, 13 shots on net, 19 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 28 appearances.