Harris scored a goal on one shot in Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal.
Harris operated as a seventh defenseman and was on ice for just 6:26. The tally was his first as a member of the Blue Jackets, and it came against his former team. He's often been a healthy scratch and has just two points through 23 outings while averaging 11:58 of ice time per game.
