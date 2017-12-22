Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Added to NHL roster on emergency basis
Schroeder was recalled from the team's AHL affiliate in Cleveland on Friday.
Schroeder hasn't been away from the team long, as he was demoted from the top roster Sunday. He should provide the Blue Jackets with some depth on the front lines, but he doesn't offer much from a fantasy standpoint. Schroeder has failed to tally a point and has averaged only 6:51 of ice time in his eight contests with the parent club this season.
