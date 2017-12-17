Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Demoted Sunday
Schroeder was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
The Minnesota native's most recent recall lasted all of four days, though he did play two games in that span, taking him up to a total of eight for the season. Schroeder has failed to score a point for the Jackets in 2017-18, as he's struggled to contribute offensively while mostly filling a fourth-line role.
