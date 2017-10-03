Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Designated for injured reserve
Schroeder (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Schroeder was originally considered day-to-day, so his stint on IR could be short term with the Blue Jackets kicking the can down the road on making a roster move to stay under the 23-man limit. Once given the all clear, the center will likely be reassigned to AHL Cleveland.
