Schroeder (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Schroeder was originally considered day-to-day, so his stint on IR could be short term with the Blue Jackets kicking the can down the road on making a roster move to stay under the 23-man limit. Once given the all clear, the center will likely be reassigned to AHL Cleveland.

