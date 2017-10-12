Play

Schroeder (concussion) will join AHL Cleveland for a conditioning assignment, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Schroeder has practice with the team both Wednesday and Thursday as he continues to work his way back from a concussion. The center doesn't have a specific timeline to return to Columbus, but appears to be taking steps in the right direction in his recovery.

