Schroeder was loaned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Schroeder was recalled under emergency terms Friday to fill in for an injury-riddled offensive unit, but the Blue Jackets have four days off and may call him back up if their normal forwards can't recover. He logged just 8:01 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers, firing one shot on goal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories