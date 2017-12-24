Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Heads back to minors
Schroeder was loaned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Schroeder was recalled under emergency terms Friday to fill in for an injury-riddled offensive unit, but the Blue Jackets have four days off and may call him back up if their normal forwards can't recover. He logged just 8:01 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers, firing one shot on goal.
