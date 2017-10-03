Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Nursing upper-body injury
Schroeder is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
There's no indication of when he picked up the injury, but as yet it doesn't appear to put his spot on the Opening Night roster in jeopardy. With Josh Anderson back in the fold, the Jackets can afford to give Schroeder a game or two off to begin the year before adding him onto one of their checking lines.
