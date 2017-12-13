Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Recalled Wednesday
Schroeder was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
The NHL journeyman has suited up for six games as a Blue Jacket this season, going scoreless while averaging just over seven minutes of time on ice per game. Schroeder, a first-round pick in 2009, is a skilled player who has found it difficult to establish himself at the highest level partly due to the fact that he's been deployed as a bottom-six forward during his stints in the NHL.
