Schroeder was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

The NHL journeyman has suited up for six games as a Blue Jacket this season, going scoreless while averaging just over seven minutes of time on ice per game. Schroeder, a first-round pick in 2009, is a skilled player who has found it difficult to establish himself at the highest level partly due to the fact that he's been deployed as a bottom-six forward during his stints in the NHL.