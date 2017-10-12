Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Returns to practice Wednesday
Schroeder (concussion) was on the ice for Wednesday's practice, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
There's no timetable yet for him to make his regular-season debut with the Jackets, but Schroeder appears close to returning to action after getting injured Sept. 20. The 27-year-old set career highs last season with the Wild, albeit modest ones, with six goals and 13 points in 37 games, and he'll work into the checking line mix with Columbus once he's healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Nursing upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Inks deal with new club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Dealt to Columbus•
-
Wild's Jordan Schroeder: Stuck on bench•
-
Wild's Jordan Schroeder: Picks up two points against Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...