Schroeder (concussion) was on the ice for Wednesday's practice, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

There's no timetable yet for him to make his regular-season debut with the Jackets, but Schroeder appears close to returning to action after getting injured Sept. 20. The 27-year-old set career highs last season with the Wild, albeit modest ones, with six goals and 13 points in 37 games, and he'll work into the checking line mix with Columbus once he's healthy.