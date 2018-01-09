Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Scores first point of season
Schroeder's assist in the third period was his first of the year, earned in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Monday.
Schroeder has no real value in all but deep dynasty leagues, as he's bounced back between Columbus and AHL Cleveland and is with the Jackets to help the team get through its injury issues. He's not likely to stick around Columbus long-term, and with no point production to speak of besides Monday, he's not an option in any standard league.
