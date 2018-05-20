Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Scores just two points in 21 games
Schroeder scored one goal and had one assist through 21 games in 2017-18, but just averaged 7:29 of ice time.
Although Schroeder's never played in more than 37 NHL games in his career and usually bumps between the big league and AHL, the two points were a career low, and his minus-four rating was his second worst. Schroeder also wasn't handed much playing time in his first season in Columbus, as he averaged just 7:27 of ice time and didn't play in a game after Jan. 25. Although the 27-year-old is due back for 2018-19, it seems unlikely that he'll play a larger role with the team in his second season.
