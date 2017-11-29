Blue Jackets' Jordan Schroeder: Sent down to minors
Schroeder was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Schroeder's demotion is likely just intended to get him some play time as the Monsters are in action against AHL Manitoba on Thursday. The Blue Jackets are off until Friday, so don't be surprised to see Schroeder back in Columbus soon.
