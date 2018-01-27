Schroeder cleared waivers Saturday and has been sent to AHL Cleveland, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Schroeder picked up only two points (one goal, one assist) over 21 games with the Blue Jackets this season, but he's put together a better line (eight points in 15 games) at the AHL level this season. He's split time between the two levels during each of the last six seasons, having yet to stake a claim to a permanent role with an NHL club.