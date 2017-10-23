Schroeder (concussion) was on the waiver wire Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Per NHL rules, Schroeder must have been cleared from the concussion protocol in order for the team to waive him for reassignment. The team also recalled him from his conditioning assignment as part of the necessary moves to place him on waivers. If he clears, the center will likely be officially sent down to the minors.

