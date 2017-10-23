Schroeder (concussion) was on the waiver wire Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Per NHL rules, Schroeder must have been cleared from the concussion protocol in order for the team to waive him for reassignment. While he could earn the occasional call-up, 27-year-old will likely spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors with AHL Cleveland.

