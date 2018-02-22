Anderson (undisclosed) missed Thursday's morning skate, which leaves him questionable for Thursday's road game against the Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Anderson missed the first two games of the season due to a contract holdout, but otherwise hasn't missed any action this campaign. It would be in fantasy owners' best interest to revisit his status closer to pregame warmups; this contest has scheduled start time of 7:00 p.m. ET.