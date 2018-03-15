Anderson (lower body) has yet to begin skating, he still hopes to rejoin the lineup before the end of the regular season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Anderson still has a ways to go to return before the team's regular season ends April 7 against the Predators, having yet to take the first step in the recovery process. His timeline should begin to clear up as he progresses in the rehab, but the winger can be considered out indefinitely until then.