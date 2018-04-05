Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: All systems go Thursday
Anderson (knee) will play Thursday night versus the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
This will be Anderson's first game since Feb. 26. He'll presumably settle in on the third line with Sonny Milano and Brandon Dubinsky as the Blue Jackets seek to pick up at least one point to clinch a playoff spot. Anderson has picked up 18 goals and 11 assists to mirror his points output from the 2016-17 campaign, when it took him 17 more games to reach that mark.
