Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Back at practice
Anderson (shoulder) practiced with the team for the first time since suffering his shoulder injury Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Anderson is in the sixth week of the 4-6 week recovery timetable he was assigned Dec. 17, and it appears as though his rehab is right on schedule. If he's able to log another full practice Friday, he could be an option for Saturday's matinee matchup with the Sabres.
