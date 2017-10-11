Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Back in lineup Tuesday
Anderson saw 13-plus minutes of ice time in Tuesday's overtime win over the Hurricanes, recording two hits and a shot on goal.
The young power forward began the night on the third line with Brandon Dubinsky and Matt Calvert but didn't see any action on the power play or penalty kill. Anderson may need a couple of games to get up to speed after missing the entire preseason due to a holdout, but he showed last season that he can make a contribution on the scoresheet even without seeing premium minutes.
