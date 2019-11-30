Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Breaks lengthy point slump
Anderson recorded an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Anderson had gone empty in 13 straight games entering Friday, but he got on the scoresheet with an assist on Gustav Nyquist's empty-net goal. He's at just three points this season, and the other two came in the same game, a 7-4 loss to the Flyers on Oct. 26. Anderson has added 45 hits and 45 shots on goal in 19 contests, but there's no doubt it's been a disappointing follow-up to his 47-point breakout last year.
