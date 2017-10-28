Anderson scored the game-winning goal in overtime during Friday's 2-1 win against Winnipeg.

The emerging power forward has caught fire of late with three goals, five points, 15 shots and 17 body checks through his past six games. Anderson was a solid scorer in the OHL, and his physicality is a big bonus in leagues including hits and PIM. The 23-year-old winger appears to be kick-starting a breakout campaign, and his cross-category profile has the potential to tilt the fantasy scales in the majority of settings.