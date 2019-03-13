Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Career night against Bruins
Andersen scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.
He recorded a helper in all three game situations -- short-handed, even-strength and with the man advantage -- en route to a career-high four-point performance. Anderson had only two points, both assists, in his prior eight games, but if he continues to click with Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel on the Jackets' second line, the rugged winger could be headed for a big finish to the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Impresses in road defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Stays hot Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Helpers salvaging value•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Tallies assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...