Andersen scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

He recorded a helper in all three game situations -- short-handed, even-strength and with the man advantage -- en route to a career-high four-point performance. Anderson had only two points, both assists, in his prior eight games, but if he continues to click with Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel on the Jackets' second line, the rugged winger could be headed for a big finish to the season.