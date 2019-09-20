Play

Anderson (shoulder) will make his preseason debut Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Anderson was dealing with a lingering shoulder issue when he reported to camp on Sept. 12, but he's evidently been able to put that issue behind him over the past week. The 25-year-old winger will look to surpass the 50-point mark for the first time in his career this year after setting new personal bests in goals (27) and points (47) in 82 games last campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories