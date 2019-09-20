Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Cleared to play
Anderson (shoulder) will make his preseason debut Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Anderson was dealing with a lingering shoulder issue when he reported to camp on Sept. 12, but he's evidently been able to put that issue behind him over the past week. The 25-year-old winger will look to surpass the 50-point mark for the first time in his career this year after setting new personal bests in goals (27) and points (47) in 82 games last campaign.
