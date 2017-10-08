Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Completes conditioning stint, back in NHL
Anderson was recalled from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Monsters on Sunday.
The 2012 fourth-round draft choice didn't pen his contract extension with the Blue Jackets until Oct. 2, causing him to miss the entire preseason. However, Anderson only needed a couple of days in the minor league to get back into playing shape. Considered a star in the making, the Ontario native will look to build off his 2016-17 campaign with Columbus, featuring 17 goals, 12 assists and 89 PIM over 78 regular-season contests.
