Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Considered day-to-day
Anderson (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Kings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Anderson's upper-body issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, but at this point he should probably be considered iffy at best for Thursday's contest. If Anderson's unable to go, Lukas Sedlak will likely draw into the lineup against LA.
