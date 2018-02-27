Anderson's injury sustained in Monday's win over the Capitals concerns his lower body, and he's in the process of undergoing further evaluation, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

As a sign of his importance to the Blue Jackets, the 23-year-old winger is tied with Artemi Panarin for the team lead in goals at 18. We won't speculate how much time Anderson might miss (if any at all), but pending medical tests should be telling in that regard.