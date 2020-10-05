Anderson (shoulder) has recovered from shoulder surgery and would have played in the postseason had Columbus advanced, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Anderson was limited to a mere 26 games last year in which he garnered one goal, three helpers and 63 shots. The club will need to secure a new contract for the restricted free agent during the offseason. If healthy, the 25-year-old could be capable of reaching both the 25-goal and 50-point thresholds, which would make him a solid fantasy option.